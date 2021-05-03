Clarksburg Water Board welcomes new general manger

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Water Board has a new general manager.

Jason Myers was sworn in Monday at the Clarksburg Water Board headquarters. He came from the city of Parsons, West Virginia to serve on the board. In 2000, Myers graduated from Davis and Elkins College. In that same year, he became Parsons’ youngest City Councilmen in their history. Myers also previously served as Parsons City Administrator and Treasurer.

Jason Myers swearing in as Clarksburg Water Board’s new general manager on Monday, May 2, 2021.

“I’m excited about the opportunity given to me to be the next general manager here at the Clarksburg Water Board,” Myers said. “I’m excited for this new adventure and chapter of my career. I have a lot of experience to bring here, 20 years of water and sewer experience, and I plan to use all of that experience for the operations here. I felt very humbled to see some of the competition I had and they choose me. I felt very humbled about their decision and I’m sure not going to let them down.”

Myers is currently the President of the West Virginia Rural Water Association, he was appointed by Governor Jim Justice as a Political Subdivision Representative on the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency Finance Board, and is a member on the West Virginia Municipal Leagues Program Services Board.

Myers will be replacing general manager, Richard Welch, who served on the board for more than 20 years. The board had spent several months interviewing candidates for the position and recently decided on Myers in April.

Jim Myers and his wife, Beki Myers

“Dick Welch is a mentor, and I’m really going to follow him over the next month to learn his day to day operations here,” Myers said. “I’m excited to be able to work with him. I met him in several different conferences and stuff that we’ve joined together, and now I’m able to work beside him. I can only wish to be half of what he is like.”

Myers will work along Welch until the end of May as they transition the position on the board.