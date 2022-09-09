CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Clarksburg Water Board (CWB) will be sending out surveys for customers to fill out and return to help create a database of water line materials from “120water.”

To get customers to participate, the CWB is offering six months of free water to 10 winning customers. To enter, participants must be a customer of the Clarksburg Water Board. This means if you are receiving their water, you are eligible no matter what area you are in.

Ways that customers can fill out the survey are:

Mail – Detach the survey from the mailing, complete it and send it back.

Phone – 1(800)674-7961, a customer support representative will enter responses on your behalf

Email – support@120water.com

Online – https://120water.formstack.com/forms/clarksburg

In-Person – Clarksburg Water Board business office, which is open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Customers have until October 28 to fill out the survey to be eligible for the free six months of water.

Paul Howe, Clarksburg Water Board President, believes that getting the word out about this survey is important because the board needs help in order to continue working on future projects. “It’s important to get the word out to people because we need their help. What we’re doing, is we’re going to ask in this survey, for the folks to describe the typed of water lines they may have in their home. We may even come out to assist with this, but this way, this can give us a database of our complete infrastructure including what’s going to the home. We have a huge project coming up, so we need to get all this information in place before we get it out to bid.”

While the board has pretty good records, they aren’t entirely sure what is on all 9,000 customers’ sides. Some older homes may have lead lines still going into their property. If the board can identify those lines, with customer support and this information, it will make it easier to get the funding needed to replace them.

Through grant funding, there will be money to replace service lines free of charge. First, the board must get the data in place, and then, if people qualify, they can get the free work done.

Completing the survey could also help in the bigger project that the board is trying to get started. They are wanting to replace 40 miles of water lines, consisting of 24-inch, 12-inch and six-inch lines, and service lines that run to the houses.

A lot of the current infrastructure is 60 to 70 years old, according to Howe. While replacing these service lines, they will go ahead and replace the main lines while they are exposed, so they can save money by combining the two projects together. If they move forward with the project, and the lines will be proofed for the next 40 to 50 years.

The project has not gone out to bid yet, it is still in its final stages of design, but they are hoping to put it out to bid in the fall and starting in the spring. There will be a ton of contractors involved in the three to five-year project.

The board began handing out Britta filters when they first found out about their lead-line issue. They will continue to provide filtration until they can get the lead lines removed, according to Howe.