CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Clarksburg is welcoming back one of its crowd-favorite events to Jackson Square this weekend.

Jesus Fest is back at Jackson Square in downtown Clarksburg for the seventeenth year, only missing one event since its creation due to COVID back in 2020.

Created back in 2005, Jesus Fest was originally shared between a Clarksburg council member and the head of the Clarksburg mission as a way to reach out to those in need and celebrate the faith of local Christians.

This year’s Jesus Fest kicks off at 6:00 pm Friday evening and is set to run until 10:00 pm. Saturday’s schedule begins at noon and will also continue into late in the evening. Both days will include live music and testimonies from various churches in Pastors from the region.

12 News spoke with Michael Gallo, president of Jesus Fest, on the importance of bringing this event to the community.

“Benefitting this community is tremendous. When we see people in Pastor Claypool’s baptism booth he has here, and people getting baptized and people getting saved here on the streets of Clarksburg, it cannot do nothing but to help the people wherever they may come,” said Gallo.

Saturday will also include a children’s area from noon until 7:00 pm hosted by the Message of Freedom Church and the Center Branch Church.

To see the entire list of who will be speaking and performing at this year’s Jesus Fest, you can visit the event’s website or its Facebook page.