CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Pierpont Community and Technical College celebrated on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Veterinary Technology Facility.

The ceremony began at 11 a.m. with many speakers sharing celebratory speeches and thanks. The order of the speakers was:

Dr. Kathleen Nelson, Interim President

Dr. Michael Waide, Provost and Vice President of Academics and Student Services

Ms. Amy Cunningham, Dean of School of Health Sciences

Mr. Dale Bradley, Vice President of Finance and Administration

Mr. David Hinkle, Pierpont Board of Governors Chair

Ms. Kathy Wagner, Harrison County Chamber of Commerce President

Mr. Rhett Dusenbury, District Representative, Office of U.S. Congressman Alex Mooney

After everyone got to say what they wanted, the ribbon was cut! There was an option to tour the new facility, as well as enjoy the dessert and beverage table. Amy Cunningham said, “If you have taken a tour, you’ll see the amazing, state-of-the-art equipment that we have, our surgical suite, we now have dog kennels for our dogs – which we didn’t have that on the previous site. And so, like I say, our creditors were here this past week and ‘amazing,’ and ‘fantastic,’ was the words they had to say about our facility.” She added that they built the facility to emulate a veterinary clinic.

Cunningham said that she feels it is of the utmost importance to have students enter an atmosphere where they will go out and learn inside a veterinary clinic. This new facility gives students the opportunity to learn hands-on so that when they do go out to clinics, they will already have the experience.

This $2.5 million, 4,000-square-foot facility has definitely been a transition for some, but Cunningham said everyone handled it very professionally, and made it as smooth as possible for students.

The facility will start off with a new group next Fall, where second-year students will finally be able to take advantage of everything the facility offers.