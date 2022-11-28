BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Harrison County woman got to celebrate 100 years of life with multiple birthday parties.

Marian Spurlock at her 100th birthday party (WBOY image)

Stonerise Bridgeport held a birthday party Monday afternoon for Marian Spurlock who just turned 100 years old. The celebration included music and cake.

The birthday girl said she had several celebrations with family and friends. Spurlock has two children, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even some great-great-grandchildren.

She was born in Clarksburg and says the secret to longevity is not eating what you want to eat—although she says she has a friend deliver her chocolate bars once a week.

Happy birthday, Marian and wishing you many more!