PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (WBOY) – Clarksburg workers for global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin may soon see the benefits of a company-wide deal with unionists.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), an aerospace and defense labor union, has reached “tentative agreements” with Lockheed Martin after two weeks of contract talks in Palm Springs, Calif., according to an IAM release.

The agreement will cover “nearly 4,000 workers” across various Lockheed Martin’s Aeronautics, Space, and Advanced Development Programs sites, the release said. This includes one site in Clarksburg, W.Va.

IAM members will vote on the tentative agreements at their local sites on Sunday, March 5.

Clarksburg worker benefits, as part of the tentative agreements, include:

Pay Increases:

Six-year contract Clarksburg : 45.8% average pay increase over life of contract ($46.64 average wage)



Five-year contract Rate progression for members below the maximum moves from three times to four times a year, for a total of a $1 hourly increase each year. $5,000 ratification bonus for all members. Extra $1,000 ratification bonus in the sixth year for Clarksburg members. All bonuses are deferrable to the 401(k) and Health Savings Account (HSA). Annual cost of living supplement increased from $800 to $1,000.



Healthcare Cost Reductions:

Maintained comprehensive healthcare coverage with an average annual premium savings of more than $700 per participant. Secured caps on High Deductible Healthcare Plans (HDHP), allowing for more financial security for our members.

Increased Retirement Security:

At the average pay rate, company 401(k) automatic contributions will more than double – to roughly $6,500 in the first year. The company’s matching contributions will also increase. If employees contribute 8%, the company will match 4%, roughly $3,500 at the average rate – for all employees. Defined benefit pension plan multiplier will increase to $105 per month per year of service retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.

“The IAM has proven once again that we are most powerful aerospace and defense union in the world,” said IAM Aerospace Chief of Staff Jody Bennett. “This Negotiating Committee put everything they had into securing a fair and equitable agreement for our membership. They have succeeded in delivering an agreement for our members’ consideration that will improve the well-being of them, their families and their communities.”

Future updates on the tentative agreements as well as site-specific information can be found on iamlockheed.com.