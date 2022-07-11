BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) in Harrison County is getting $15 million in federal funds for a new terminal building, West Virginia’s senators announced Monday.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said the money is coming from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminal Program through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Sen. Capito said the funding will nearly double terminal capacity and replace aging infrastructure with new equipment.

Last month, Manchin and Capito announced $4.5 million from the Department of Transportation would fund five projects at West Virginia airports, including a new taxiway and terminal tarmac at the North Central West Virginia Airport. CKB also got a new bomb detector last month.