CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Sunday evening, In Step dancers met to finish up perfecting their routine before traveling to New York City for Thanksgiving’s most popular parade.

This is In Step’s second time performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, although this time around, a new group of 25 dancers will be featured.

Clarksburg’s In Step team will be dancing alongside American Spirit Dance Company, a group of over 500 dancers from all over the country. 12 News spoke with In Step director, Kim Bell, on how it felt to be able to provide this opportunity for her dancers.

“It’s really exciting to give them a once in a lifetime opportunity. I’ve watched the parade every year and said, ‘I wish I could do that’, and these kids have the opportunity to actually be walking down in front of Macy’s performing in Harlod Square,” said Bell.

Bell mentioned how her, and the dancers had appreciated all of the community support with fundraising over the last year to help them be able to continue with this special occasion.

The team plans to leave next Saturday and spend an entire week in New York City before its performance on Thanksgiving Day.

12 News also spoke to two Clarksburg native In Step dance seniors, Aubree and Gracee, about how it felt to be chosen for the parade.

“I’m excited, I feel like we’ve got a great group of dancers. Everyone is very sweet, very nice and deserves to go,” said Aubree.

“I feel like it’s a really good bonding moment for our team and it’s just a cool experience to get to experience together,” continued Gracee.

This will be both seniors’ first times traveling to New York City as well, making the event so much more memorable.