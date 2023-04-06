CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Clarksburg City Council met Thursday evening with a list of unfinished business regarding funding to improve the existing public waterworks system.

In unfinished business, the council approved two bonds that will provide $3,000,000 to the Clarksburg Water Board for a lead service line replacement project. The city said that the water board has developed a long-term plan and that the replacement of those lead lines will take some time.

“This is the biggest project that I have witnessed in the past 30 years at least. So, it is major, it is major for our city, it is major for our residents, you know, we have approximately 15,000 city residents and it goes beyond that, you know, our water board supplies a number of other municipalities other than the City of Clarksburg,” said James Marino, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

Mayor Marino said that the city’s infrastructure is older than most and that the homes have been around for a number of years, and he states that is where the issues are with regard to lead lines that were used years ago. He expressed that with the bonds secured to be able to work on those issues that it can be taken care of by providing clean and safe drinking water.

“We are working underground, so nobody has a crystal ball to say ‘hey, here is the water line and over here is the sewer line,’ so inevitably when we’re working or the water board is working on repairing those water lines, they break, they smash, they crush a sewer line. So, yes, we have crews on hand that whenever that would happen, if they were to break a line as they were correcting their water line, we would have a crew go in there, and with those sewer lines those are old lines too. And a lot of times they’re not updated with plastic, they’re old terra cotta or even asbestos lines,” Marion said.

The mayor said when one of the sewer lines is broken that a crew will be sent over to make repairs to fix those issues when they arise. He also stated that the city crews and the crews from the water board will be working together to make repairs to both water and sewer line issues.

Also, Clarksburg City Council took into consideration and approved poll workers for the general non-partisan election that will be held in the city on Tuesday, June 6.