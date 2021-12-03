Clarksburg’s WinterFest in full swing on Friday

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is lit up, celebrating the first WinterFest. (WBOY Image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The first day of Clarksburg’s first WinterFest was in full motion on Friday.

Several vendors were set up at Jackson Square, where the artisan marker was taking place. Food was also available at the market.

People standing by in the parade grab candy from several floats passing by. (WBOY Image)

The large highlights of the night though were the parade through downtown and the tree lighting on the lawn of the Waldomore.

People, kids and even pups lined Main St and W. Pike St to see the many floats, dancers and marching bands who were participating in the parade.

The 12 News team also participated, with Meteorologist Khalil McIver, Creative Services Director Mikela Losquadro, Photojournalist Allen Clayton, Multimedia Journalist Harley Benda, Evening Anchor Don Graye, Digital Reporter Shayla Klein and beloved penguin, Snowbird.

The 12 News team participated in the parade, with the beloved penguin Snowbird front and center. (WBOY Image)

Clarksburg Visitors’ Bureau Executive Director Tina Yoke said she felt the excitement in the City of Clarksburg.

“You can just walk around the streets of Clarksburg and feel this energy and this buzz. People are decorating their windows that have never decorated them before. We’re getting calls from out-of-state and different counties within the area. So, there’s a lot of energy and excitement,” said Yoke.

Things will continue on Saturday for WinterFest.

Events will go from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and will include singing from choirs all over Harrison County Schools, kids for games, the artisan market at Jackson Square, and more family-friendly activities.