CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Wine Spectator has named Wonder Bar Steakhouse to its list of Restaurant Award winners for the ninth year in a row. The award recognizes the World’s Best Wine Lists, according to a release.

This year’s awards program recognizes 3,169 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 70 countries internationallY. Wonder Bar was the only restaurant in West Virginia to make the list.

The nearly 3,200 winners are broken into three categories: Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award, with the Grand Award recognizing the top 97 wine restaurants in the world. Which category that Wonder Bar received will be released in the 2022 Restaurant Awards edition of Wine Spectator which will be released on July 12.

Even the lowest level is a great distinction and is “given to restaurants that offer thoughtfully chosen lists, containing both quality and diverse selections that are compatible with the menu’s style and pricing. Generally, these lists average around 100 selections but can be much larger,” according to Wine Spectator’s website.

Wonder Bar Steakhouse has received Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence every year since 2013, according to the restaurant’s website.