Clean Juice to hold grand opening in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Clean Juice in Bridgeport is preparing for its big grand opening on Saturday.

Clean Juice has been running a soft opening for a couple of weeks, giving its employees time to practice and master their craft. Saturday’s grand opening event will start at 8 a.m., and the first 25 customers get Clean Juice for a year.

The celebration also includes BOGO Smoothies, cold press juice and wraps at various times of the day. Customers who spend $35 between noon and 4 p.m. will get a free t-shirt.

The store’s manager said it was important for the owner to open up a place with healthy choices for food and drink.

“Our owner is actually a doctor, and he worked for 35 years as an ER doctor, and he realized that food and our lifestyle has huge impact on our health and how we live and whether we end up in the hospital and those sorts of things,” said general manager Kelsie Price. “So he started moving more towards preventative medicine and wellness and as part of that, he wanted to open this store.”

The Clean Juice franchise has over 140 stores across the country. Several 12 News reporters took a Restaurant Road Trip to the Bridgeport Clean Juice after its soft opening several weeks ago.