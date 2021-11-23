Clean Juice to open establishment in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A new health food chain will soon be opening its doors in Bridgeport.

Clean Juice will be opening its doors as the first Clean Juice store in West Virginia for residents to enjoy.

The establishment will serve 100 percent organic items like fresh, cold-pressed juice, toasts, acai bowls and smoothies.

Clean Juice, a national chain of fresh, cold-pressed juices, is coming to Bridgeport. Pictured is the open kitchen concept, where everything is made. (WBOY Image)

The restaurant will also over a drive-thru option for quick and easy pick-up.

The owner of the restaurant, Dr. Randall Turner, is a physician who said he supports Clean Juice’s mission of making people healthier.

“Clean Juice actually chose this area for us as being the first one in West Virginia, which I was really happy about because they felt the community would support us here,” said Dr. Turner. “So, to me, as a physician, to be offering over 30 years of treating people that have been very sick and ill, to give them something to help them get back on the path towards wellness is really awesome.”

Dr. Turner said he’s hoping to have a soft opening in the first week of December with the grand opening on Dec. 18.

Once the store opens, it will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. seven days a week. You will be able to find Clean Juice at 139 Conference Center Way in Bridgeport, near Firehouse Subs and Mia Margarita.