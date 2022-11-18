LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) – South Harrison Middle School will be holding a clothing drive on Nov. 19 between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. in its cafeteria.

The middle school has been asking for clothing donations since early fall. On Nov. 18, a few classes helped sort through the tons of bags that were dropped off. Items were divided into categories including:

Women’s

Children’s and babies

Men’s

Shoes

Accessories

Toys

This is the first clothing drive since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Students even got to fill a bag full of things if they desired to take home with them, in which a majority did.

South Harrison Middle began doing clothing drives around nine years ago, when teacher, Amy Quinn realized the need in the community. She mentioned that they give them food and more, but they do not provide them clothes. Quinn talked about how many places do not just give away clothing, and that people usually sell them. If families do not have money to buy clothing, how else can they provide? So Quinn brought the idea into fruition, and tried to do it twice a year, once in the spring and fall. However, she feels that they might not be able to do one this spring.

Sabrina Skidmore, the new principal, spoke of the importance of offering this clothing drive to the community. She said, “we’re coming out of COVID, and you know, inflation is causing some tighter pockets around the community, but in general, we really feel like our kids deserve this. And you know, a lot of times, as a parent myself, we have clothing that our children hardly wear, and they grow out of it. And so it’s a great opportunity to know that that goes to somebody that’s really gonna use it and benefit from it.”

The school welcomes any and everyone to come out and look through clothes and take home whatever they want and need on Saturday.