Coffee and a Meal: Winnie’s Cafe is helping the community support healthcare workers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County Business is accepting donations helping out healthcare workers in the community.

Winnie’s Cafe in Bridgeport is now accepting monetary donations from its customers who wish to support healthcare workers.

The donated money will then be put on a gift card that can be used by any healthcare worker to purchase food and drinks from the cafe.

Those who wish to give back and buy overworked healthcare workers a cup of coffee or even a full lunch, Winnie’s is the place to do so anonymously.

“I just think it’s a really tough time for healthcare workers right now and I think that this is the least that we can do to show our support and love and appreciation,” explained Owner Brandi Post.

Winnie’s Cafe is located on East Main Street in Bridgeport.

Donations for healthcare workers are accepted during business hours Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

