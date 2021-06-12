“Come Home to Clarksburg” concert features Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Visitor’s Bureau held a concert at the Clarksburg Amphitheater on Saturday evening.

“Come Home to Clarksburg” featured Robert C. Byrd High School’s choir and jazz band, and then America’s Got Talent season six winner and Logan County native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. performs at the Clarksburg Amphitheater

Officials for the event said they are happy to be back and having events after the pandemic.

“We wanted to provide an opportunity for the community to know that the new Clarksburg Visitor’s Bureau is here, and I think this is the perfect venue, and having Landau Eugene Murphy come home to Clarksburg is also a wonderful opportunity for that,” said Tina Yoke, executive director of the Clarksburg Visitor’s Bureau.

The next event scheduled at the Clarksburg Amphitheater is the movie Frozen II on Saturday at 7 P.M.