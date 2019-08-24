Breaking News
Comic and gaming store raises money for charities

Harrison

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A local comic and gaming store is hosting a weekend-long event to raise money for two organizations.

Four Horsemen Comics and Gaming is encouraging the community to participate in gaming tournaments, panels with guest speakers, and other activities to fund-raise for The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and for Extra Life, an organization that provides money to local hospitals around the country, including WVU Medicine Children’s.

This provides an opportunity for families to come take part in activities they may not have otherwise been exposed to for a good cause.

“You really get to see the impact we’re doing here, and it’s a lot of fun. It’s a lot of wholesome family fun that not a lot of people are introduced to,” said event coordinator Rebecca Gray.

Four Horsemen will be hosting more tournaments and panels through Sunday evening.

