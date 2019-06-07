Commission moves to condemn Kelly’s Irish Pub building

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Commission is moving forward with condemning a downtown building in Clarksburg.

According to President of the Harrison County Commission Ron Watson, the owner of Kelly’s Irish Pub on S. 3rd St. has declined the county’s offer to buyout its lease for $75,000, citing a previous leasing agreement with the building’s management.

The county plans to eventually put its general services annex building on the property, but the pub’s owner wants the county to pay more than $200,000 for it to vacate.

Watson said that the pub is already planning to relocate to another location in town, and if the owner is open to working with the commission’s offer, it would be willing to let the business stay there until after the Italian Heritage Festival. As it stands, Kelly’s Irish pub would need to vacate the building in July.