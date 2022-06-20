CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Parkersburg Area Community Foundation Regional Affiliates (PACF) has announced grants for many nonprofit organizations and charitable projects. The PACF awarded $337,911 to 38 different organizations and projects with its Community Action Grant Program.

The largest grant awarded was $26,300, for The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley for renovations to its Parkersburg facility, which will improve access and programming for people with disabilities upon completion.

“Funds generously provided by the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation will assist in keeping the infrastructure of The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley strong,” said Liz Ford Executive Director of The Arc. “Our facilities need maintenance and upgrades. Work to be undertaken includes exterior work to help keep moisture out, painting the building, upgrades to the parking lot, and installation of an elevator. With better access to the upstairs area, The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley will increase the number of educational and advocacy programs in our community.”

To qualify for a PACF Community Action Grant, applicants must be a private organization, nonprofit organization, or a public institution. Either the applicant or program to be funded must be located in the PACF’s 11-county service area (Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt and Wood counties in West Virginia and Washington County, Ohio).

The spring 2022 Parkersburg Area Community Foundation & Regional Affiliates grant recipients are: