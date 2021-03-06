Community backing Shinnston liquidation store

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult on small businesses across the country, but a Harrison County liquidation store is thankful to the community for continuing to provide business.

Dale’s offers name-brand appliances at affordable rates.

Dale’s Daily Deals, located off of Pike Street, offers customers essentials and appliances at wholesale rates. The store opened up in the basement of owner Dale Oliverio about a year ago; soon, the demand for products grew too much for a house to handle.

After moving to a store, Oliverio has only increased his inventory. Despite COVID restrictions shutting down his business for a month, Oliverio said that the last year has actually been really good for his business thanks to the community.

“We’re not in a high-income level place here,” he explained. “And we’re pretty far away from the big department stores. Like I said, everyone around here has been real receptive.”

Oliverio said that he believes his business has done well because people want the products he is offering. He urged any shopper to shop locally and look at liquidation stores to find good prices on top-rated appliances.