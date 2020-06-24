Community Care providing produce for families in need

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Community Care office in Clarksburg has been seeing patients both in-person, and remotely, as much as possible during the pandemic. However, it’s now also the front line for another effort of the company: ensuring its patients with the greatest need to have healthy food stocked up.

Community Care of West Virginia partnered with a Pittsburgh-based company, Monteverde’s and the American Heart Association to provide our patients with fresh produce over the course of the summer months during the course of this uncertain time.

The effort is grant-funded and serves 120 families who have been facing food concerns due to the pandemic across Community Care’s service area.

Interim Office Manager Trevor Haddix said keeping healthy food on the table is important in the region, as many patients deal with chronic conditions like diabetes and other heart issues. He said it’s all part of the group’s effort to watch out for those they care for.

“We genuinely care. We genuinely respond to your needs and we want you to know we are here for you and we will respond to every one of your needs as we can,” said Haddix.

Monteverde’s delivers the boxes of food to Community Care’s Clarksburg location, and crews with Community Care then deliver the boxes to other locations nearest to the families in need.