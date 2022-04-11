BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Community Conversation will be returning to All Saints Catholic Church Social Hall in Bridgeport.

The topic for the latest conversation will be treatment, recovery and resources, and the keynote speaker for the conversation will be U.S. Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, who will address how West Virginia is battling the fentanyl pandemic.

This conversation will be the 10th one since its inception in 2016, and organizers are happy to see it continue.

“It’s kind of astounding. When I think back to the first one, and we were just going to have one, and how it has evolved, and one topic has led to another. One person has come up and spoken to me about something that has led to another community conversation. I think I’m just very proud of our community,” said Ellen Condron, organizer of the Community Conversation.

Community Conversation #10 will take place on Monday, April 25, with resource hour starting at 5:00 p.m. and keynote speakers starting at 6:00 p.m.