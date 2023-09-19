CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Schools shutting down and consolidating is nothing new in the Mountain State. However, a recent development has given rise to concerns that Liberty High School may be next.

Speculation over the consolidation of Liberty High School caught fire over the past few days after Harrison County Superintendent Dora Stutler held what she called an “informal meeting” between her and the faculty senate chairs for Liberty and Robert C. Byrd high schools about what a merger could look like.

In a phone call with 12 News on Tuesday, Stutler said that “the board has voted on nothing at this point.”

Fred Ware, Liberty’s faculty senate chair, spoke to 12 News about the meeting and the uncertainty surrounding the school.

“I have not seen anything in writing and I can’t find anything in the county’s 10-year plan for anything like that,” Ware said. “Very first thing I asked her when we met, ‘how do we stop this?’ and ‘well, what is this?’ and we discussed that well you know when things come up you can stop votes and not have them or you can win them.”

Stutler said the Board of Education outlined the goals it has for her.

“Probably a year ago, it was public. My goals were to look at school consolidation and to look at the facilities.” Stutler said that she believes these goals are what have fed rumors about the school’s potential consolidation.

Stutler told 12 News that on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m., there will be a public work session where architects and engineers who have been tasked to analyze the facilities across the county will be available for questions from the public. This event will take place at the Harrison County Board of Education’s office at 445 W Main St. in Clarksburg.

12 News will be monitoring this closely. Stay tuned for updates as they develop.