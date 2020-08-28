Congressman David McKinley visits Clarksburg City Park

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Congressman David McKinley spent some time in Clarksburg on Friday afternoon to discuss plans to help local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McKinley stopped by Clarksburg City Park to talk about possible fixes to issues caused by COVID-19 and said his main goals were to continue helping the community receive unemployment and to help restaurants who are struggling while only being able to operate at 50 percent capacity or outdoor dining only.

“It’s not what Washington thinks we should have. Come to Clarksburg, come to Fairmont, come to Morgantown. Listen to what the people need and then see if we can’t fine tune a funding package that helps out,” said McKinley.

McKinley said he is dedicated to finding a bipartisan solution that helps everyone.