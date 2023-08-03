CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Representative Alex Mooney made a stop in Clarksburg on his tour of West Virginia’s updated second congressional district on Thursday.

After leaving the MarkWest Sherwood Complex in Doddridge County, Congressman Alex Mooney paid a visit to the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

“Veterans have fought for our country; we want to make sure that we take care of them when they come home. The last bill we passed last week before we have our August district work period, was the Military Construction and VA Funding Bill to fully fund the efforts here. So, it’s time to take a tour and see how the funding’s working and what their needs are,” said Mooney in an interview with 12 News.

Congressman Mooney is currently serving his ninth year in the state congress but plans to retire at the end of this term to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

With the congressional redistricting that took place last year, Rep. Mooney gained the following local counties, amounting to a total of 27 counties within the second congressional district.

Barbour Marion Ritchie Doddridge Monongahela Taylor Harrison Preston Tucker

During his visit to the VA Medical Center, Rep. Mooney met with directors and staff members of the hospital to see how the center operates and what’s needed for further improvement.

Mooney told 12 News that during the remainder of his term as congressman, he hopes to introduce MarkWest Sherwood Complex’s method of environmental-friendly ways to resource oil and gas production to Washington and gain better control over congressional spending and the national debt.

In addition to visiting the counties of West Virginia’s second congressional district, Mooney has also recently opened another district office on Burroughs Street in Morgantown.