Construction begins on airport additions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- Construction has started on a new expansion to the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport.

This expansion is part of an investment from Governor Jim Justice that he announced during a press conference at the airport back in August. Funding includes a $10 Million grant from the West Virginia Infrastructure and Development Council and another $10 Million, from the West Virginia Economic Development Authority.

The grants will allow for a new terminal to be added and for additional space.