Construction continues on Pike Street bridge in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Construction is continuing on a bridge project in Clarksburg after a few setbacks.

The project, on Pike Street near Notre Dame High School, began in June of 2019 and concrete beams are now being installed. This is a state road project, but city officials explained that it will make things easier for those traveling downtown Clarksburg.

“Ask anybody who has had to drive around where the bridge used to be-it’s a very complicated and not very great traffic pattern going on right now, and so once we have that bridge back in service and people can drive across again without having to loop around the way they do now, I think it’s definitely going to improve traffic patterns in Clarksburg,” said Clarksburg mayor Ryan Kennedy.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-September, unless there are any further setbacks.