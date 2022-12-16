Construction underway at the building that was once the W Pike Street Kroger in Clarksburg. WBOY Image.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Construction on the O’Reilly Auto Parts that will occupy what was once the W Pike Street Kroger in Clarksburg is underway.

12 News crews visited the location on Friday and found a dumpster in the parking lot being used to assist in cleaning the building’s interior.

The building has been unoccupied since it closed on Jan. 19, 2021. It closed due to declining sales and profitability, a Kroger representative said at the time.

O’Reilly Auto Parts has several existing locations in West Virginia, including one in Elkins and one in Fairmont. The company also has several locations in southern West Virginia and in the Ohio River Valley area.

The business was also advertising positions that it is hoping to fill. According to a sign on the side of the building, jobseekers can text “JOBS” to 64078 or visit O’Reilly’s website for more information about openings, or to apply.

A sign advertising open positions at the new O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Clarksburg that is being built where the former W Pike Street Kroger was. WBOY Image.