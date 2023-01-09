BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Meadowbrook Mall has broken ground on its new location for Marshalls.

On Monday, the mall posted an update on Facebook saying progress on the new Marshalls is “well underway.”

There are some barricade walls up that are obstructing the sidewalk and parts of the roadway around the mall, according to the photos the mall posted.

Construction underway on Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport. Credit: Meadowbrook Mall

The work comes after the Meadowbrook Mall announced its “massive new project” that will include a “major new business” moving to the mall, as well as some stores moving to new locations and some closing.

As part of the project, Meadowbrook Mall said that Marshalls would be moved to a “modern, updated store space.”

Shortly before the announcement that there was a “massive new project” underway, Joann Fabrics confirmed its closing and said it will vacate the mall on Jan. 22, 2023.