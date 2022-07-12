BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — North Central West Virginia Airport (NCWV) could soon be taking off with a new air service provider. With approval from the U.S Department of Justice, Contour Airlines will be in the hangar as the airport’s new air service provider.

“Contour came in and we believe they will be a great option,” said NCWV airport director, Rick Rock.

Contour will be putting its landing gears down after SkyWest Airlines announced it was leaving NWCA in March. Despite SkyWest terminating its services at the airport located in Bridgeport, they needed to stick around until a replacement airline was found for NWCA.

North Central West Virginia Airport (WBOY-Image)

Rock said it was a three-year bid worth a little more than $5 million.

The connecting hub for the partnership between NWCA and Contour will be in Charlotte, North Carolina. Rock said there will be a total of 12 round trips there per week. He sees the Charlotte connection as being beneficial for West Virginia residents.

“We know that Charlotte is a great location for us. There’s a lot of people from West Virginia that are there,” Rock said. “One of our major goals is to send people away and make sure they have the ability to travel the world, but we also want to bring people home and it’s going to make it really easy for the people in North Carolina to come back to West Virginia.”

Contour is also associated with American Airlines. With the transition period looming, Rock looks at the move in a positive light.

“You know it’s a great airplane, the ERJ 145, [it’s a] 30-seat jet. It will continue jet service and that was very important to us to be able to provide that jet service. [Contour’s] relationship with American Airlines, connectivity of the single hub to Charlotte is great cause multi-directional, east, south, north, west,” Rock said. “It’s going to be a really good thing for us.”