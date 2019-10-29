Correctional officers discuss career opportunities with Clarksburg residents

CLARKSBURG W.Va. – Correctional officers did a “one stop” in Clarksburg to discuss career paths in their field to members of the community.

Their goal was to share the inside scoop on what a correction officer really does, because it isn’t always clear looking from the outside in.

Captain Howard Stoffel and Lieutenant Maranda Quinn discussed the sense of family the department feels, and all the growth you have to reach their high ranks in you go in with the right mindset.

“If a new person comes in with that positive attitude and your willing to learn the skills, the skies the limit in this field,” said Captain Stroffel.