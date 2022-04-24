CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosted Pam Tillis who is a three-time CMA award winner, including the prestigious 1994’s Female Vocalist of the Year Award, on their stage Sunday afternoon.

Tillis is in the third decade of her career as a singer and a songwriter. She has six number one hits and 14 top ten singles along with more than 30 singles charting on the U.S. Billboard charts and selling more than 7 Million copies of her studio albums.

“I think whenever we’re working with Dustin Knowlton from Big Time Entertainment, he’s got artist available who’s name recognition is there. Pam Tillis is a country music star from the late 80’s and 90’s and she’s carried on touring as she’s got older, and she’s picked up new fans, and she’s got fans from the generation that she was originally singing in,” said Ian Mcara, Operations Manager at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

The next act to take the stage at the Robinson Grand is Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder on Thursday, May 26, at 7:30 p.m.