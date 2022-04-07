CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City Parks of Clarksburg has announced that a chart-topping Country music artist is set to perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater this summer.

Chris Lane will perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Lane’s three number one hits include “Big, Big Plans,” “I Don’t Know About You,” and “Fix.” Lane has also teamed up with producer Gryffin on the infectious track “Hold You Tonight” and with Tori Kelly for “Take Back Home Girl”.

Chris Lane attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Lane has been spotlighted in PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive issue, scored nominations at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, ACM Awards and Radio Disney Music Awards, plus appeared on TODAY, The Bachelor, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers and CONAN.

Lane has shared the bill with A-list acts including Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Brad Paisley, and Dan + Shay, and is set to headline his Fill Them Boots Tour this fall.

Some of Lane’s more recent music includes “Fill Them Boots,” “Summer Job Money,” and “That’s What Mamas Are For,” and is featured on Dustin Lynch’s “Tequila On A Boat.”

Drew Green, an American country music singer-songwriter, will be opening for Lane. Green has written songs for other artists including Florida Georgia Line and Conner Smith. His music includes “Little More Be Alright,” “She Got That,” “The Rest Of Our Lives,” and most recently “Good Ol’ Man.”

“Every Summer we strive to bring the best up and coming young country acts to the AMP,” said Tessa Fazzini, Recreation Coordinator of Parks. “We know Chris Lane puts on a high energy, fun show with his many hit songs and that he would be a perfect fit!”

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 8. Advance tickets will be available on this website or by calling 866.973.9610.

Advance tickets will be $35 for general admission, $45 for reserved seating and $55 for premium seating, which will include the first 7 rows from the stage. Day-of-Show tickets will increase $5 for each section and will be available at the venue unless they sell out prior to the event.