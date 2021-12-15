Country Roads Security, Ollie’s donate toys to Harrison County law enforcement

Law enforcement officers, Ollie’s in Bridgeport and Country Roads Security pose with 1,244 toys for Harrison County law enforcement. (WBOY Image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Country Roads Security and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Bridgeport donated over 1,000 toys to law enforcement officers in Harrison County Wednesday.

The toys were given to officers from Bridgeport, Shinnston, Lumberport, Clarksburg and State Police, as well as the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center.

The toys will be given to kids that law enforcement comes into contact with, such as a crime scene or car accident.

Law enforcement, Ollie’s in Bridgeport and Country Roads Security sort and count toys going to law enforcement in Harrison County, (WBOY Image)

The event started last year after Ollie’s lost connection with Toys for Tots in Harrison County due to the pandemic, and the manager wanted to help kids in Harrison County.

Country Roads Security reached out to Harrison County law enforcement, who were happy to help.

“It feels really good. That’s what we’re supposed to do as a community and especially during the holidays and these hard, hard times that we have. We want to make sure that we take care of our own, and that’s what we’re doing here today,” said Benjamin Riley, CEO and Owner of Country Roads Security.

The final count was 1,244 toys, and Riley is hoping they can continue to grow the event every year.