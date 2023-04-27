CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Thursday, the City Parks of Clarksburg announced that country music star Tracy Lawrence will be coming to Clarksburg this July.

According to a release, Lawrence is set to perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 7 p.m. Lawrence has been producing country music for 32 years and has sold more than 13 million albums in that time while also earning several CMA and ACM awards and nominations.

Trevor DeVaul, Clarksburg’s Recreation Coordinator of Parks said, “I’m really excited for Tracy Lawrence to come to the Amphitheater. He’s a great artist and has had a very successful career, and I am happy that he is coming to Clarksburg this summer.”

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. Advance tickets will be available at ClarksburgAMP.com or by calling 866-973-9610. Advance tickets will be priced at $35 for general admission, $45 for reserved seating and $50 for premium seating, which will be the first seven rows. Day-of tickets will increase by $5 for each section and will be available at the venue until they sell out.