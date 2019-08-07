Courtyard by Marriott preparing for Root Beer Float Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A national hotel chain with a location in Harrison County is holding a special event this Friday to help out the Children’s Miracle Network.

The Courtyard by Marriott in Bridgeport is holding its third annual Root Beer Float Day fundraiser, with proceeds going to help WVU Medicine Children’s, a Children’s Miracle Network hospital.

Guests are encouraged to stop by the hotel lobby Friday to enjoy snacks like popcorn and cotton candy and of course a root beer float.

Guests can also donate any amount that they’d like.

“Many people who work here or are in this area know someone personally that’s been at that hospital, or know someone’s child who has been at that hospital,” sales coordinator Sam Coleman said. “So it definitely hits home for a lot of us and we really want to give back to the people we know.”

The Root Beer Float Day goes from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday.