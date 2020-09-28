Cover the Badge in Prayer event honors law enforcement in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Cover the Badge in Prayer ceremony at Bridgeport City Park on Sunday afternoon was part of an effort to allow the community to pray for law enforcement as they are serving north central West Virginia during these difficult times.

“The climate that’s in our country right now is anti-law enforcement. That should not be for the people who know Jesus Christ,” said Pastor Jeff Vaughan of the Grace Baptist Church.

Members of both the Clarksburg and Bridgeport Police Departments, as well as the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department attended with their families, in addition to community members.

“I’ve made a personal commitment in my life to pray daily for police officers and first responders,” said Vaughan as he read scriptures.

Retired law enforcement officers also said prayers for current officers and first responders in terms of their safety and for their spouses and children while their loved ones are away at work. They also encouraged citizens to regularly do the same at home.

“My heart is with the local law enforcement because that is my background,” said Paul Hickman, retired from the United States Marshal’s Service, who was also once a Bridgeport police officer.

This event was open to the public and was a follow up to a previous prayer event on September 11th, 2017.