COVID interrupts finale of scavenger hunt

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — For weeks, Wilson Martino Dental had been holding scavenger hunts for social media followers. Over 20 teams began the hunt, and 12 finalists were set to compete for the grand prize of $5,000 at VA Park on Sunday. However, the finale got interrupted due to a COVID outbreak.

A few of the teams that were supposed to compete for the prize could not attend because they were forced into isolation due to a COVID outbreak in their family. That left the scavenger hunt, and its jackpot, in jeopardy.

“We wanted to bring something that would be fun,” said Wendy Boyce, the marketing director for the dental group. “Get everybody out and about. We had clues all through service areas from Randolph County to Mon County and we thought it would just be something that would get families out visiting businesses something fun to do this summer.”

Instead, the scavenger hunt was pushed back to later in the day. Park-goers that wanted to compete were invited and tried their shot at the $5,000.