SUMMIT PARK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Several crews are on the scene of a fire at an abandoned house near Clarksburg, according to the Harrison County 911 center.

A 12 News reporter on the scene said the fire, which is on Summit Park Avenue, has been giving fire crews some difficulties because the house is so heavily overgrown by weeds and plants. At least part of the house has collapsed from the fire.

Several departments are on the scene, including the Nutter Fort, Stonewood, Summit Park, Spelter and Reynoldsville fire departments and Harrison County EMS.

There is no word on what started the fire at this time.

