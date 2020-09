SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Emergency crews responded to the scene of a structure fire in Harrison County on Sunday evening.

Seven fire departments from Harrison and Marion Counties responded to the fire on Saltwell Road in Shinnston, as well as Harrison County EMS, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Shinnston Police Department.

There is no word at this time as to what caused the fire or if any one was injured as a result.

