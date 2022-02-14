ANMOORE, W.Va. – Anmoore in Harrison County is experiencing a “water emergency”, according to Michael Corder of the Anmoore Police Department.

A main water line near I-79 that serves Anmoore broke over the weekend, and many residents have now been without water for several days.

According to officer Corder, crews from multiple agencies were on site Monday afternoon trying to fix the problem. “We are aware of the critical needs of the town and are working diligently to get service back to normal as soon as we can,” he said in a release to 12 News.

Crews working on the water line on I-79 on Sunday amid Anmoore water emergency (WBOY image)

According to a release from the Anmoore town clerk, bottled water is being distributed at the fire department on Ash Street. This water is only for those who do not have water, so a copy of your water bill is needed to receive services.

The town has also requested a water tanker to get water for residents to use to flush toilets and other non-potable water needs. The time of arrival for the tanker has not yet been determined.

All of Anmoore is currently under a boil water advisory.

Anmoore was approved for a grant to get a new water system in June 0f 2021 after a water leak study in May. The town has been trying to get a new water system for several years now.