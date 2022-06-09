CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County will be hosting Jamie Lester and his band, the Lords of Lester, next week during the June installment of Artists After Hours.

The Lords of Lester (Courtesy: Cultural Foundation of Harrison County)

While you may not recognize Lester’s name, you will recognize his work. He created the statue of Don Knotts outside of the Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown and the Jerry West statue at the WVU Coliseum.

The Cultural Foundation usually features one visual artist and one musical artist every month, but for June, the artist is only one person.

“This is our first time that we are having both the visual artist and the musical artist be the same person,” Andy Walker, President of the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, said. “So, we’re very excited about that because we often find with artists in our community is that they are multi-talented; they’re multi-faceted artists, so they do music, but they also do some sort of visual arts.”

The event will take place on Thursday, June 16, from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Uptown Event Center in Clarksburg.