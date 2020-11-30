Cultural Foundation of Harrison County accepting applications for its community arts grants

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Cultural Foundation is currently accepting applications for grants for 2021.

The foundation received more than $29,000 in community arts grants in 2020 and awarded them to 22 local arts organizations. Anyone who started a project last year and could not complete it due to COVID-19 is encouraged to apply again this year. The group said that it is exciting to see what the community comes up with and encourage those applying to get creative with submissions.

“We do this every year. We get tons of unique projects every year, and it’s just something that we always look forward to, and we also look forward to seeing the results of everyone’s work and, when they get funded, what they come up with,” said grants chairperson Crystal Wimer.

The community has until midnight on Monday, November 30 to submit their applications. More information about the applications can be found, here.