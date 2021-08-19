Cultural Foundation of Harrison County ‘Artist After Hours’ event showcasing local artists

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County hosted its monthly Artist After Hours event at the Uptown Events Center in Clarksburg.

Thursday night was the foundation’s third in the monthly series, and the goal of the event is to bring the artistic community together to build a stronger network of artists. Artists of many different genres will be featured at each monthly event.

“So, by having these events where we are highlighting people who are living here and working here, we can help the community understand the level of artistry and talent that is right here in their backyard,” said Jason A. Young, member of the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County.

Jim Crim was the featured artist of the night, showcasing his work as a photographer and someone the foundation said is very talented. Also, two vocalists who are featured performing artists sang for people in attendance.

“It is a very scary time right now. I work in the performing arts, I work in the live event industry, and we are in a panic moment because in spring of last year, we saw what this pandemic can do, and it shut us down, and it shut us down for a whole bunch of months,” Young said. “And now, just today, we are starting to see Garth Brooks cancel the concerts, Nine Inch Nails cancel concerts, uh, the Mothman Festival was canceled. We are starting to see these live events—we are starting to lose these live events again, and that is making everything a little bit uneasy.”

Young said Harrison County is a rich county in terms of arts, having artists of many talents in the area. He also expressed that the foundation hopes the community will rally around the local artists during difficult times.

The next Artist After Hours event will be Thursday, Sept. 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the Uptown Events Center.