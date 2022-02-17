CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County has awarded $15,000 to 17 art-focused projects in Harrison County.
The prize amount varies for each recipient and organizations varied from school theatre programs to senior centers, to museums.
With the cultural foundation entering its 50th year, officials said they’re excited to be able to give out another year of grants.
“It’s wonderful every year to have the opportunity to support these incredible organizations in our community,” said Andy Walker, president of the foundation. “Harrison County really has a long history of being an arts-minded and arts-focused community. So, to be able to award these grants just helps make sure that we’ll be able to continue to do that here in Harrison County.”
The grants are made possible by the members of the foundation, as well as generous donors in the community.
Organizations that received a grant include:
- Bridgeport High School Theatre Department
- Bridgeport High School Thespian Troupe
- Clarksburg Farmers Market
- Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library
- Clarksburg History Museum
- Harrison County Senior Center
- Harrison County Schools Art Curriculum Department
- Liberty High School Theatre Department
- Notre Dame High School Theatre Department
- Notre Dame High School Thespian Troupe
- Robert C. Byrd High School Theatre Department
- Shinnston Community Band
- South Harrison High School
- South Harrison Middle School
- Stonewall Jackson Civil War Roundtable
- The Studio for the Performing Arts
- WV Heritage Crafts Co-Operative