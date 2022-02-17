CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County has awarded $15,000 to 17 art-focused projects in Harrison County.

The prize amount varies for each recipient and organizations varied from school theatre programs to senior centers, to museums.

With the cultural foundation entering its 50th year, officials said they’re excited to be able to give out another year of grants.

“It’s wonderful every year to have the opportunity to support these incredible organizations in our community,” said Andy Walker, president of the foundation. “Harrison County really has a long history of being an arts-minded and arts-focused community. So, to be able to award these grants just helps make sure that we’ll be able to continue to do that here in Harrison County.”

The grants are made possible by the members of the foundation, as well as generous donors in the community.

Organizations that received a grant include: