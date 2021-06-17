Cultural Foundation of Harrison County begins new arts series

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Thursday evening, the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County kicked off a new “Artist After Hours” series.

The event was held at the Progressive Women’s Association in downtown Clarksburg.

Carolyn Light is this month’s featured visual artist.

Artist After Hours is a way for local artists to come together and network. Each month, a local visual artist and performing artist will be featured in the event.

After most art events over the last 15 months were canceled due to the pandemic, the foundation hoped this event can lead to more growth in the arts in Harrison County.

“This is the seed that the foundation is planting, but I don’t think the crop is going to be reaped in this room on a third Thursday. It’s going to be reaped out in the community with what we could potentially see come out of the interactions that we’re going to create here,” said Jason A. Young, who is on the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County board.

Artist After Hours will be held on the third Thursday of every month. For more information about the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, click here.