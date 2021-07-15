Cultural Foundation of Harrison County hosts Artist After Hours event

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County hosted its second Artist After Hours event Thursday at the Uptown Events Center in Clarksburg.

This month the event featured artwork by local visual artist Katherine Crim, and a live performance by The Cottrill Family who is also local. The theme of the series is “the power of artistry” and started out as an idea from the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to bring the community and local artists together.

“I just want folks to know there has to be a little bit of descriptiveness, to get off the fence, to get off center, to get decentered a little bit. And artist are really good, and they’re really clever and witty at doing that,” Tom Rhine, member of the Board of Directors for the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County.

Representatives from the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County stated artist allow people to think differently and present new things to people. They also said they want to see more young people become involved in the arts.

“I’d love to see an arts district in downtown Clarksburg someday. And I would like to see an art studio where youngsters who are in high school can continue to live here in this area, take up their trade right here in a low budget ‘free even’ art studio. Some of these things can hosted and sponsored by the cultural foundation,” Rhine said.

On the third Thursday of the month Arts After Hours meets at the Uptown Events Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.