CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County announced the recipients of the 2023 Community Arts Project Grant Awards at its annual meeting at Waldomore in Clarksburg on Sunday.

Cultural foundation members said they provide funding for local arts groups through memberships and donations from the community. Grants Program chair, Julia Todd, announced that The Cultural Foundation awarded $13,650 to support 16 cultural projects in Harrison County, and a local pianist and piano instructor, Rayme Pullen, played a selection of pieces on The Cultural Foundation’s Steinway grand piano. The piano is housed at Waldomore and is available for use by the public through an arrangement with the cultural foundation and the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library.

“Our mission as an organization is to foster an arts rich community. And so, that is something we try and make possible by partnering with the incredible artists and arts organizations that exist here in Harrison County, you know, we are lucky to have so many talented artists and people who are really passionate about furthering the arts for generations to come,” said Andy Walker, president of the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County

Each grant recipient gave a brief description of their program and upcoming projects, as well as how the funding will help them with their projects. The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County also celebrated its 50th year providing and supporting cultural events around the communities in the county.