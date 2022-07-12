BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A vehicle rolled over on I-79 southbound near mile marker 122 early Tuesday afternoon, the second likely weather-related crash in that spot in the past week.

Much of north central West Virginia, including the Bridgeport area of Harrison County near mile marker 122, saw heavy rain on Tuesday at the time of the crash, around 2 p.m. No one was injured in the crash, according to Harrison County 911.

During a similar rollover on July 5 on the northbound side, three people were transported for minor injuries; the seemingly related incidents are highlighting the dangers of driving during heavy rain.

The mile marker 122 sign was knocked down during the crash on July 5 (WBOY image)

Whether mile marker 122 is a hotspot for hydroplaning or has just seen some bad luck in the last week, there are things you can do to make sure that you and your passengers stay safe while driving in heavy rain.

Before you head on the road, make sure that the tread on your tires is in good shape. To stay safe in wet conditions, tires should be replaced when the tread on them becomes less than 4/32 of an inch.

While driving, reduce your speed while on wet roads or when it’s raining, and if the rain is too heavy, pull off the road completely and wait for it to let up. Hydroplaning and causing an accident is not worth the few minutes saved by driving in unsafe conditions. Driver’s guides also say not to use cruise control on wet roads.

If you do find yourself hydroplaning, don’t panic, and don’t slam on the breaks. Driving Tests recommends the following four steps if you start to hydroplane: