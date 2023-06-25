CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Every year on the last weekend of June, all parts of the United States host an annual Amateur Radio Field Day event, and on Sunday, the Central West Virginia Wireless Association (CWVWA) hosted its field day in the Lincoln High School parking lot.

The 24-hour event is an exercise that tests amateurs’ abilities to do emergency communication and preparedness, in the event of losing major infrastructures.

Patrick Clark (call name K8TAC), West Virginia Wireless Association public information officer, said, “what they will do is they’ll exchange call signs, they’ll exchange a class which is the number of stations you have operating and the type of power that you’re using via generator or battery, whatever it may be. Also, your section, which is the state you’re located in. Different states have multiple sections, West Virginia is just one of them.”

Every one of the operators must make as many contacts as possible to other nationwide field day events, all based off of generator or battery power.

“The goal is to get as many contacts as possible, and what you can do is you can win your section or your region based off your class type,” Clark said.

The CWVWA has contacted people from all over the nation and even several internationally.

